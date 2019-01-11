Wyland-led Art Classes Offered to Children

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Dana Wharf Whale Watching and the Wyland Foundation have announced the details for the 2019 Wyland Dolphin and Whale Adventures, “Art Lessons in the Wild” children’s art program. The program begins Jan. 26 and continues every Saturday through April 27.

Children will have an opportunity to learn from the legendary marine life artist Wyland about how the ocean’s marine life has inspired him, and partake in an art lesson from Wyland himself via a video feed, according to a press release. This special adventure includes prizes for art submissions.

“When I first saw a whale in the wild, it was magnificent,” Wyland said in the press release. “The experience inspired me to become an artist, conservationist and marine life advocate. The Art Lessons in the Wild partnership with Dana Wharf gives us an opportunity to introduce the next generation to marine life off the Orange County coast and allows them to experience this beautiful ecosystem in a new and creative way.”

All art submissions will be personally judged by Wyland. The three judged art categories are 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 years old. The art contest features multiple winners and one grand prize winner. The grand prize is a Wyland limited edition oil painting, valued at $1,500, entitled “Ancient Mariner.” This unique painting brings together the fiery sunset in the vein of his abstract expressionist work, with the anatomically detailed realism of his renowned sea life. The result is a breathtaking look at nature that is pure Wyland, according to a press release.

“We are honored to be partnering for our consecutive eighth year with Wyland, the acclaimed marine life environmental artist on this unique program,” says Donna Kalez, general manager of Dana Wharf Whale Watching. “Exploring the wonder of the ocean through Art Lessons in the Wild is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Learning to draw marine life with an expert and seeing these awe-inspiring creatures up close gives children an appreciation for our oceans, wildlife and their place in it.”