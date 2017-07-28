It’s the year of the shed.

Sports memorabilia, pool tables, at screens and bars have long been staples of the pigskin retreats and poker hideaways dubbed man caves—a concept born out of the assumption that women control the home.

But a charming backyard trend has ladies staking claim on a haven of their own.

The man cave’s counter christened “she shed” is sweeping across social media, home improvement stores and cable networks as part of the larger, small-space movement to create a pressure-free zone and low-maintenance escape. It’s safe to say: Tiny houses, treehouses and sheds are everywhere.

Pinterest boards and Houzz design albums are lled with inspirational images of whimsical garden art studios and modern yoga retreats. The Today Show and Country Living have how-to-build-a-she-shed guides and top she-shed lists, while FYI has He Shed She Shed, a battle of the sexes show- down series centered on outdoor living space projects.

Lowe’s Home Improvement even offers step-by-step instructions—from shed foundation and French door installations to paint and design tips—on how to turn a regular storage shed into a stylish space. These online tutorials can also be tailored to build a business “shedquarters” or “pub-shed” for a backyard brew.

Whether its breathing new life into an under-utilized outdoor structure, starting from scratch or repurposing a room, shed or no shed, here are a few ideas that will bring personality and function to a fun little hideaway.