Winners Announced in Gelson’s Dana Point Festival of Whales Coloring Contest

This year’s winners of the Gelson’s Dana Point Festival of Whales Coloring Contest were 3-year-old Sophia M., of Anaheim; 5-year-old Emma M., of Glendora; 10-year-old Emerie H., of Ladera Ranch; 12-year-old Rayne G., of Pasadena; 17-year-old Annalese Von Gremp, of Dana Point; and 69-year-old Brad Brandmeier, of Dana Point.

The winners were announced on March 15. The contest had six age divisions, including one adult category.

Each winner received a $50 Gelson’s gift card and a whale watching adventure for four from Dana Wharf Whale Watching or Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Safari.