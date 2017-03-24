EYE ON DP, News Bites

Winners Announced in Gelson’s Dana Point Festival of Whales Coloring Contest

(At left) Gelson’s Dana Point Store Director Tom Oliphant with Gelson’s Dana Point Festival of Whales Coloring Contest winners Emerie H. of Ladera Ranch and Brad Brandmeier of Dana Point, holding their prizes. Photo: Kristina Pritchett

This year’s winners of the Gelson’s Dana Point Festival of Whales Coloring Contest were 3-year-old Sophia M., of Anaheim; 5-year-old Emma M., of Glendora; 10-year-old Emerie H., of Ladera Ranch; 12-year-old Rayne G., of Pasadena; 17-year-old Annalese Von Gremp, of Dana Point; and 69-year-old Brad Brandmeier, of Dana Point.

The winners were announced on March 15. The contest had six age divisions, including one adult category.

Each winner received a $50 Gelson’s gift card and a whale watching adventure for four from Dana Wharf Whale Watching or Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Safari.

