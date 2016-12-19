Winners Announced for 42nd Annual Boat Parade of Lights

Photo Gallery of danaptboatparade2016-15 The 42nd annual Boat Parade of Lights has concluded for the year. More than 60 boats were entered. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby danaptboatparade2016-20 The 42nd annual Boat Parade of Lights has concluded for the year. More than 60 boats were entered. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby danaptboatparade2016-28 The 42nd annual Boat Parade of Lights has concluded for the year. More than 60 boats were entered. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby danaptboatparade2016-31 The 42nd annual Boat Parade of Lights has concluded for the year. More than 60 boats were entered. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby danaptboatparade2016-32 The 42nd annual Boat Parade of Lights has concluded for the year. More than 60 boats were entered. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby danaptboatparade2016-35 The 42nd annual Boat Parade of Lights has concluded for the year. More than 60 boats were entered. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby danaptboatparade2016-36 The 42nd annual Boat Parade of Lights has concluded for the year. More than 60 boats were entered. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

After two weekends, the 42nd annual Boat Parade of Lights has concluded.

This year, boaters decorated their vessels with bright colored lights, sea animals, mermaids and more to participate in the theme, “Under the Sea.”

There were 65 entries this year, and 25 of them were new to the event.

On Sunday, the Dana Point Harbor Association hosted an awards breakfast.

Below is a list of winners.

Best Crew Under 30′ – #60 – Wendy Ann – Tim Larson

Best Crew Under 30′ Runner Up – #104 – Montauk – Matthew Atilane

Best Crew 30′ Over – #25 – Endless Summer – Gary/Julie Champlin

Best Crew 30′ Over runner Up – #20 – Serendipity – Larry/Patty Hottenstein

Best Animation Under 30′ – #22 Hi-Di-Ho – Travis Heyde

Best Animation Under 30′ Runner Up – #56 NoNameKilpatrick – Brian Kilpatrick

Best Animation 30′ Over – #5 Clean Slate – Roger/Cindy Salway

Best Animation 30′ Over Runner Up – #108 Hair of the Dog – Kevin & Kristen Laidlaw

Best Use of Color Under 30′ – #76 – Lisa Marie – Charles/Amber Payne

Best Use of Color Under 30′ Runner Up – #13- Aquila – Kent/Robin Carpenter

Best Use of Color 30′ Over – #20 Serendipity – Larry/Patty Hottenstein

Best Use of Color 30′ Over Runner Up – #57 JTM – Morales Family

Best Use of Lights Under 30′ – # 2 Doheny Doll – Chuck Micalizzi

Best Use of Lights Under 30′ Runner Up – #69 – Stuffy – Donna/Mike Groves

Best Use of Lights 30′ Over – #61 – Shannon Rose – Shaun Keating

Best Use of Lights 30′ Over Runner Up – # 108 – Hair of the Dog – Kevin/Kristen Laidlaw

Most Original Under 30′ – # 47 Volante – Thomas Reynolds

Most Original Under 30′ Runner Up – # 29 – In Awhile – Clare Kenney

Most Original 30′ Over – #57 – JTM – Morales Family

Most Original 30′ Over Runner Up – #25 Endless Summer

Best Theme Under 30′ – # 58 – Hokuwa – Ron Stewart

Best Theme Under 30′ Runner Up – #13 – Aquila – Kent/Robin Carpenter

Best Theme 30′ Over – #20 – Serendipity – Larry/Patty Hottenstein

Best Theme 30′ Over Runner Up – #88 – Besame Mucho – Lynn Hannegan

Best Sailboat Under 30′ – # 4 – Mer Sea – Chuck Gramlich

Best Sailboat Under 30′ Runner Up – # 29 – Clare Kenney

Best Sailboat 30′ Over – #88 Besame Mucho – Lynn Hannegan

Best Sailboat 30′ Over Runner Up – #5 Clean Slate – Roger/Cindy Salway

Best Powerboat Under 30′ – #2 – Doheny Doll – Chuck Micalizzi

Best Powerboat Under 30′ Runner Up –TIE # 7 Drummer Boy – David May and #47 Volante – Thomas Reynolds

Best Powerboat 30′ Over – # 57 – JTM – Morales Family

Best Powerboat 30′ Over Runner Up – # 25 Endless Summer – Julie Gary Champlin

Yacht Club with Most Entries – DANA WEST YACHT CLUB

JUDGES CHOICE TROPHY – Must be in all nights-Cumulative points

JUDGES CHOICE – Under 30′ – # 76 – Lisa Marie – Charles & Amber Payne

JUDGES CHOICE – 30′ Over – # 88 – Besame Mucho – Lynn Hannegan

Supervisor Bartlett’s Award – Spirit of OC

#57 JTM – Morales Family Trust

SPONSOR AWARD WINNERS

BK Cellars & Urban Winery – Uncorked – Tasting for 6

#95 – Furlough Daze – Doug & Ana Mack

#25 – Endless Summer – Julie & Gary Champlin

Chocolate Soldier – Beauty & the Beast

#58 – Hokuwa – Ron Stewart

Vintage Marina Partners – Best Launched

# 132 Whale Tales – Bill Smerber

Coral 65 – Jaw Dropping

#29 In Awhile – Clare Kenney

The Woody Cup – Making the Most of What you Got

# 69 – Stuffy – Mike & Donna Groves

White Pelican – Best New Entry Under 30′

#22 – Hi-Di-Ho Travis Heyde

Dream Catcher Yachts – Best New Entry Over 30’

# 108 – Hair of the Dog – Kevin/Kristen Laidlaw

Dana West Marina Company – Character Cup

#26 DWYC Juniors – Ted Olsen

Cap’t Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari – Reason for the Season

# 104 Montauk – Matthew Atilane

West Coast Yacht Club –Nauti Nautical

#47 Volante – Thomas Reynolds

Chamber of Commerce – Best Crew

#30 – Sea Trek – Jeff Wiltgen

Dana Point Boater’s Association – Spirit Award

#47 Volante – Thomas Reynolds & Swashbucklers

Proud Mary’s – Best Music

# 25 Endless Summer – Julie & Gary Champlin

# 7 Drummer Boy – David May

# 26 Jackie – DWYC Jrs. – Ted Olsen

Dana Wharf Sportsfishing – Kids Cup

# 13 – Aquila – Kent/Robin Carpenter

Harbor Grill – Best Use Sea Life

# 20 – Serendipity – Larry & Patty Hottenstein

# 76 – Lisa Marie – Charles & Amber Payne

# 4 – Mer Sea – Chuck Gramlich

Nordhavn “Most Seaworthy”

#30 – Sea Trek – Jeff Wiltgen

Coffee Importers – Latte Lights Cup

# 2 – Doheny Doll – Chuck & Pam Micalizzi

#108 – Hair of the Dog – Kevin & Kristen Laidlaw

#62 – Teaser – David & Marcy Peter

Wine Bistro – Best Sailboat

# 14 – Besame Mucho – Lynne Hannigan

Hennessey’s – Best Power Boat

#47 Volante – Thomas Reynolds

Waterman’s Restaurant – Staff Pick

# 7 Drummer Boy – David May

Wind & Sea – Best in Parade

# 57 JTM – Morales Family

City of Dana Point– Mayor’s Cup

# 25 Endless Summer – Julie & Gary Champlin