Winners Announced for 42nd Annual Boat Parade of Lights

The 42nd annual Boat Parade of Lights has concluded for the year. More than 60 boats were entered. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby
After two weekends, the 42nd annual Boat Parade of Lights has concluded.
This year, boaters decorated their vessels with bright colored lights, sea animals, mermaids and more to participate in the theme, “Under the Sea.”
There were 65 entries this year, and 25 of them were new to the event.
On Sunday, the Dana Point Harbor Association hosted an awards breakfast.
Below is a list of winners.
Best Crew Under 30′ – #60 – Wendy Ann – Tim Larson
Best Crew Under 30′ Runner Up – #104 – Montauk – Matthew Atilane
Best Crew 30′ Over – #25 – Endless Summer – Gary/Julie Champlin
Best Crew 30′ Over runner Up – #20 – Serendipity – Larry/Patty Hottenstein
Best Animation Under 30′ – #22 Hi-Di-Ho – Travis Heyde
Best Animation Under 30′ Runner Up – #56 NoNameKilpatrick – Brian Kilpatrick
Best Animation 30′ Over – #5 Clean Slate – Roger/Cindy Salway
Best Animation 30′ Over Runner Up – #108 Hair of the Dog – Kevin & Kristen Laidlaw
Best Use of Color Under 30′ – #76 – Lisa Marie – Charles/Amber Payne
Best Use of Color Under 30′ Runner Up – #13- Aquila – Kent/Robin Carpenter
Best Use of Color 30′ Over – #20 Serendipity – Larry/Patty Hottenstein
Best Use of Color 30′ Over Runner Up – #57 JTM – Morales Family
Best Use of Lights Under 30′ – # 2 Doheny Doll – Chuck Micalizzi
Best Use of Lights Under 30′ Runner Up – #69 – Stuffy – Donna/Mike Groves
Best Use of Lights 30′ Over – #61 – Shannon Rose – Shaun Keating
Best Use of Lights 30′ Over Runner Up – # 108 – Hair of the Dog – Kevin/Kristen Laidlaw
Most Original Under 30′ – # 47 Volante – Thomas Reynolds
Most Original Under 30′ Runner Up – # 29 – In Awhile – Clare Kenney
Most Original 30′ Over – #57 – JTM – Morales Family
Most Original 30′ Over Runner Up – #25 Endless Summer
Best Theme Under 30′ – # 58 – Hokuwa – Ron Stewart
Best Theme Under 30′ Runner Up – #13 – Aquila – Kent/Robin Carpenter
Best Theme 30′ Over – #20 – Serendipity – Larry/Patty Hottenstein
Best Theme 30′ Over Runner Up – #88 – Besame Mucho – Lynn Hannegan
Best Sailboat Under 30′ – # 4 – Mer Sea – Chuck Gramlich
Best Sailboat Under 30′ Runner Up – # 29 – Clare Kenney
Best Sailboat 30′ Over – #88 Besame Mucho – Lynn Hannegan
Best Sailboat 30′ Over Runner Up – #5 Clean Slate – Roger/Cindy Salway
Best Powerboat Under 30′ – #2 – Doheny Doll – Chuck Micalizzi
Best Powerboat Under 30′ Runner Up –TIE # 7 Drummer Boy – David May and #47 Volante – Thomas Reynolds
Best Powerboat 30′ Over – # 57 – JTM – Morales Family
Best Powerboat 30′ Over Runner Up – # 25 Endless Summer – Julie Gary Champlin
Yacht Club with Most Entries – DANA WEST YACHT CLUB
JUDGES CHOICE TROPHY – Must be in all nights-Cumulative points
JUDGES CHOICE – Under 30′ – # 76 – Lisa Marie – Charles & Amber Payne
JUDGES CHOICE – 30′ Over – # 88 – Besame Mucho – Lynn Hannegan
Supervisor Bartlett’s Award – Spirit of OC
#57 JTM – Morales Family Trust
SPONSOR AWARD WINNERS
BK Cellars & Urban Winery – Uncorked – Tasting for 6
#95 – Furlough Daze – Doug & Ana Mack
#25 – Endless Summer – Julie & Gary Champlin
Chocolate Soldier – Beauty & the Beast
#58 – Hokuwa – Ron Stewart
Vintage Marina Partners – Best Launched
# 132 Whale Tales – Bill Smerber
Coral 65 – Jaw Dropping
#29 In Awhile – Clare Kenney
The Woody Cup – Making the Most of What you Got
# 69 – Stuffy – Mike & Donna Groves
White Pelican – Best New Entry Under 30′
#22 – Hi-Di-Ho Travis Heyde
Dream Catcher Yachts – Best New Entry Over 30’
# 108 – Hair of the Dog – Kevin/Kristen Laidlaw
Dana West Marina Company – Character Cup
#26 DWYC Juniors – Ted Olsen
Cap’t Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari – Reason for the Season
# 104 Montauk – Matthew Atilane
West Coast Yacht Club –Nauti Nautical
#47 Volante – Thomas Reynolds
Chamber of Commerce – Best Crew
#30 – Sea Trek – Jeff Wiltgen
Dana Point Boater’s Association – Spirit Award
#47 Volante – Thomas Reynolds & Swashbucklers
Proud Mary’s – Best Music
# 25 Endless Summer – Julie & Gary Champlin
# 7 Drummer Boy – David May
# 26 Jackie – DWYC Jrs. – Ted Olsen
Dana Wharf Sportsfishing – Kids Cup
# 13 – Aquila – Kent/Robin Carpenter
Harbor Grill – Best Use Sea Life
# 20 – Serendipity – Larry & Patty Hottenstein
# 76 – Lisa Marie – Charles & Amber Payne
# 4 – Mer Sea – Chuck Gramlich
Nordhavn “Most Seaworthy”
#30 – Sea Trek – Jeff Wiltgen
Coffee Importers – Latte Lights Cup
# 2 – Doheny Doll – Chuck & Pam Micalizzi
#108 – Hair of the Dog – Kevin & Kristen Laidlaw
#62 – Teaser – David & Marcy Peter
Wine Bistro – Best Sailboat
# 14 – Besame Mucho – Lynne Hannigan
Hennessey’s – Best Power Boat
#47 Volante – Thomas Reynolds
Waterman’s Restaurant – Staff Pick
# 7 Drummer Boy – David May
Wind & Sea – Best in Parade
# 57 JTM – Morales Family
City of Dana Point– Mayor’s Cup
# 25 Endless Summer – Julie & Gary Champlin
