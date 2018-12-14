Who’s That Lady? Lady Washington Making Stop in Dana Point

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point

Lady Washington will dock at Ocean Institute in Dana Point, offering tours and sailing to the public Dec. 28, 2018-Jan. 15, 2019.

Lady Washington is an exact replica of the original Lady Washington that made unprecedented trading voyages around the Sea of Good Hope and was the first American vessel to make landfall on the West Coast of North America in 1788. Over the years, the new Lady Washington has made several appearances in major motion picture such as the Pirates of the Caribbean, The Curse of the Black Pearl (as the role of The Interceptor), Star Trek: Generations, Once Upon A Time, and Revolution.

“Adventure Sailing will offer a relaxing cruise on the water, you’ll have the chance to help hail the line and jump in with the crew and learn the actual mechanics of a tall ship,” Zachary Stocks, program development officer for Grays Harbor Historical Seaport in Washington state said. “They’ll teach you a few sea shanties, too.”

Sea shanties are a style of song that is sung during labor on a sailing vessel.

Dockside vessel tours cost $15 per person and includes admission to the Ocean Institute the day of the tour. Purchase admission for tours in the Ocean Institute’s Chambers Gallery Book & Gift Store. Visit www.ocean-institute.com for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also visit www.historicalseaport.org for a full schedule of Lady Washington’s stay and when tours and adventure and evening sails are available. Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274.