Whale and Dolphin Adventure ‘Art Lessons in the Wild’ Program Begins Jan. 27

The Wyland’s Whale and Dolphin Adventure “Art Lessons in the Wild” program begins Saturday, Jan. 27, and will continue every Saturday through April 28.

Open to children ages 3 to 12, this exclusive package includes an art lesson via video feed by renowned environmental artist Wyland and a two-hour whale watching adventure.

“The first time I saw a whale in the wild, it changed my life,” Wyland said. “It inspired me to become an artist and an advocate for marine life conservation. This partnership with Dana Wharf is part of our effort to encourage people to see the marine life off the Orange County coast in entirely new ways and introduce the next generation to this beautiful ecosystem.”

Each child participating will be entered into a contest to win prizes as well, in addition to a gift from Wyland for entering. Children who take the art lesson aboard the Dana Pride will attend a free whale watching trip at the end of the session.

The art lesson begins at 9 a.m. followed by the two-hour whale watching trip from 10 a.m. –noon. Participating families will receive priority VIP boarding. Art lessons are limited to 20 children each week. The $5 art lesson fee will benefit Wyland’s Foundation. Trips will sell out and advance reservations are required. For more information or to book, call 949.496.5794 ext 7. www.danawharf.com.