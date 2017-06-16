Westwind Sailing to Offer Scholarships to Kids

Kids ages 6-13 have an opportunity to receive a scholarship for entry level boating camps through Westwind Sailing.

There are also scholarships for the adaptive boating program for boaters with special needs.

All scholarships cover 100 percent of program fees.

Applicants must show proof of membership in one of the three local Boys & Girls Clubs, Great Opportunities or enrollment in a free/reduced school lunch program. People with special needs automatically qualify for the Adaptive Boating scholarships.

For more information, contact Westwind Sailing at 949.492.3035 or email westwind@westwindsailing.com.

To download the application, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B0qk0php1IBtdFBiTVZJNUN0Zmc/view.