Waves Resort Hotel to be Heard by Coastal Commission Friday, Aug. 10

The fate of the construction of a 35 thousand square foot commercial development consisting of a 57-room hotel, 52 bed hostel, a 4,000 square foot restaurant, a visitor center and a 174-stall parking garage on a 1.6 acre vacant lot in Dana Point will be considered by the California Coastal Commission during their meeting on Friday, Aug. 10 in Redondo Beach.

In their meeting on Dec. 15 at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point, the California Coastal Commission (CCC) heard an appeal from the Surfrider Foundation concerning the Wave Resort at the Strand.

Filed on Oct. 20, this appeal was heard in a “substantial issue-only hearing,” where Surfrider claimed various inconsistencies with the certified Local Coastal Program (LCP), which for present purposes is the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan (HDCP) and the City of Dana Point’s certified LCP where the HDCP is silent.

In a 5-5 vote, tie going to the appellate, the Commission determined that the resort’s coastal development permit did hold a “substantial issue,” and will now be considered at greater length by CCC staff.

A staff report, which can be seen at www.coastal.ca.gov , recommends passage of the CDP permit. It may only pass with a majority vote of CCC commissioners present.