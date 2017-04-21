EYE ON DP, News Bites

Volunteers Needed for Dana Point Grand Prix

Volunteers are needed for the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30.

Those who wish to volunteer will be able to assist with organizing and course set-up; ensuring the safety of participants and spectators; directing fans to points of interest; disassembling and cleaning up the venue; and more.

Available shifts include those from 6-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.

Volunteers will receive a free, limited edition Dana Point Grand Prix T-shirt and lunch.

Those under 18 must have proof of eligibility and written parents’ consent.

The Grand Prix is a one-day professional bike race and bike festival. This year, the OCTA Bike Festival is a new feature of the day and will include free bike tune-ups, giveaways, demos and more.

To sign up, visit www.danapointgrandprix.com. —Kristina Pritchett

