VIDEO: Orcas Attack Dolphin in Dana Point (GRAPHIC)

Photos and video continue to pour in from the coastal water off of Dana Point where Eastern Tropical Pacific (ETP) orcas continue to prey on local dolphin pods.

Dana Point Times obtained this exclusive drone footage of an attack from Matt Larmand and Dana Wharf Whale Watching & Sportfishing.

Little is known about ETP orcas as they are largely nomadic, offshore and considered boat-shy. They are usually found in the offshore waters off of Mexico. A large male could be as large as 10,000 lbs.