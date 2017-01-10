Members of the Dana Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934 recently handed out Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy awards to local students.

The Patriot’s Pen program was open to students from sixth to eighth grade. Each applicant had to submit an essay between 300-400 words about the theme “The America I Believe In.”

The winners for the awards were Dira Callaro, who placed first, Joyanne Marquetant in second and Keely Mulvihill in third. All three of the students attend St. Anne’s School.

The Voice of Democracy was open to students in high school. Each of the applicants submitted a written essay and a recording of an audio essay on a patriotic theme. This year’s theme was “My Responsibility to America.”

This year’s winners were Jason R. Kalili from Corona Del Mar in first place, Austin Riemann from Santa Margarita in second and Jessie M. Kalamian from Huntington Beach in third.

Wayne Yost, senior vice commander of Post 9934 was the chairman of the essay contests.