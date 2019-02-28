By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934 hosted a formal flag retirement ceremony at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point on Friday, Feb. 22. Members of the public were invited to bring old, worn or tattered U.S. flags for proper disposal. Park fees were waived for those in attendance. Members of VFW led the Pledge of Allegiance in a series of customary traditions before setting an American Flag on open flames. The public was then invited to participate in placing their own flags in the flames, with VFW assistance.