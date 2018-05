10 a.m. The VFW Post 9934 and the City of Dana Point will present a Memorial Day Service in Pines Park honoring the sacrifices made by veterans. This Memorial Day Service will include special recognition for veterans of Iraq, Afghanistan, and the global war on terrorism.

For questions, contact the VFW Post 9934 by email at vfwpost9934@cox.net, by telephone at 949.248.1419 or on www.vfwpost9934.org.