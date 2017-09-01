Dana Point Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9934 have been collecting donations to benefit the Rockport VFW Post 3094 in Texas.

The city’s post has sent $10,000 from their relief fund to help veterans, active duty military personnel and their families.

If interested, a $10 donation can be made automatically by texting “Needs” to the number 27722. The funds will go directly to the Texas VFW Department. If residents wish to donate more, checks can be mailed to VFW Quartermaster General, 406 W. 34th Street, Kansas City, MO. 64111. Checks should be noted that the signer is a VFW Post 9934 supporter and earmarked for “Harvey Relief.”