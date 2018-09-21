VFW Dana Point Post #9934 Awarded National Outstanding Community Service Award

By Daniel Ritz

At the Dana Point City Council meeting on Sept. 18, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Dana Point Post #9934 was awarded the VFW National Outstanding Community Service Award. Chapter Commander Wayne Yost accepted the award on behalf of his Dana Point post from Mayor Richard A. Viczorek and VFW National Council member Earl Fulk -­­ both of which are also members of Post #9934.

In order to qualify for the National Outstanding Community Service Award, Post #9934 was deemed as: 100 percent reported in community activities,100 percent reported in hospital affairs, 100 percent reported in youth activities, 100 percent reported in drug and safety activities, having actively support and participate in Voice Of Democracy/Patriot Pen/Teacher of the Year programs, participated in the Buddy Poppy program, demonstrated an active involvement in the community, supported the Commander’s Special Project with donations and other criteria as may be required by the department commander,

“No post in on an island,” Fulk said. “The City has fully backed this post and this award is as much theirs as the post’s.”

Dana Point Post #9934 and Auxiliary meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month. While South Shore Church is under renovation, our temporary meeting locations are at Canons Seafood Grill at 34344 Street of the Green Lantern and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 33501 Stonehill Drive. For more information on services visit www.vfwpost9934.org. — DR ­