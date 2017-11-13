Veterans Day Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Strands Vista Park

By Daniel Ritz

On Nov. 11, Dana Point residents and military veterans gathered at Strands Vista Park for a Veterans Day Memorial held by the City of Dana Point and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934.

Veterans from a wide range of military service were in attendance including almost a dozen WWII veterans.

Master of Ceremonies Commander William C. Manes, United States Navy (Ret.), held the ceremony which included a performance by the Dana Hills High School choir, an emotional presentation by the Mayor of Dana Point Debra Lewis and a keynote speech by Sergeant Major Mario A. Aguero of the United States Marine Corp Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164, Marine Aircraft 39 of Camp Pendleton.

Closing the ceremony, President of the Dana Point VFW Auxiliary 9934 Rebecca Dulmage unveiled the memorial plaque, updated with names of veterans that have died within a the past year.

Photo Gallery of IMG_8682 Members of Dana Point VFW Post 9934 handed out Flanders Field Poppies to benefit veterans in need of financial assistance. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_8688 Master of Ceremonies Commander William C. Manes discusses the event program with a member of the Dana Hills High School Choir Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_8691 An attendee of the memorial bows his head just before the enveiling of the memorial tablets honoring veterans that have died in the past year. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_8710 Commander William C. Manes (Ret.), of the United States Navy and VFW Post 9934, was the memorial's Master of Ceremonies Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_8722 A City of Dana Point event, the Veterans Day Memorial was well attended by city staff and council members; including Mayor Debra Lewis, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek and Council Member Joseph Muller. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_8756 The keynote speech was given by Sergeant Major Mario A. Aguero of the United States Marine Corp Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 Marine Aircraft Group 39 Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_8789 A member of the VFW Post 9934 Honor Guard closes out the ceremony with a trumpet rendition of "Taps" after a gun salute Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_8804 One of the many WWll veterans attending the memorial listening to Camille Takach of Dana Hill High School singing God Bless America Photo: Daniel Ritz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY