Veterans Day Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Strands Vista Park

By Daniel Ritz

On Nov. 11, Dana Point residents and military veterans gathered at Strands Vista Park for a Veterans Day Memorial held by the City of Dana Point and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934.

Veterans from a wide range of military service were in attendance including almost a dozen WWII veterans.

Master of Ceremonies Commander William C. Manes, United States Navy (Ret.), held the ceremony which included a performance by the Dana Hills High School choir, an emotional presentation by the Mayor of Dana Point Debra Lewis and a keynote speech by Sergeant Major Mario A. Aguero of the United States Marine Corp Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164, Marine Aircraft 39 of Camp Pendleton.

Closing the ceremony, President of the Dana Point VFW Auxiliary 9934 Rebecca Dulmage unveiled the memorial plaque, updated with names of veterans that have died within a the past year.

 

 

 

Photo Gallery

