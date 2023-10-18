A veteran firefighter accused of striking a pedestrian with his vehicle in a hit-and-run incident that killed the individual in Dana Point a year ago this month has been charged by an Orange County Grand Jury.

Jeffrey Richard Grasinger, a 13-year firefighter with the Orange County Fire Authority, was charged on Tuesday, Oct. 17, with one felony count of hit-and-run with permanent injury or death, the Orange County District Attorney’s office announced.

If convicted, the 36-year-old Rancho Santa Margarita man faces a maximum sentence of four years in state prison, according to a media release from the DA’s office.

Grasinger is accused of hitting 24-year-old Said Dariel Sanchez with his vehicle as Sanchez was crossing Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Oct. 21, 2022.

According to the DA, video captured of the collision showed “the vehicle hitting its brakes before colliding with the victim, hitting the victim, deactivating its brakes, and then leaving without stopping or rendering aid.”

“Firefighters are public servants who are sworn to protect the lives of others,” DA Todd Spitzer said in the release. “While another driver stopped to render aid after witnessing the collision, Mr. Grasinger, a professional firefighter trained to provide medical attention, drove off after hitting a human being.”

“The fact that a sworn firefighter would disregard a human life so callously is not only disturbing, it is criminal,” Spitzer continued.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigators tracked the vehicle involved in the incident to a Rancho Santa Margarita home and found damage to the vehicle and blood, consistent with hitting a pedestrian, according to the DA.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 18, Grasinger was still an OCFA employee, according to OCFA Capt. Greg Barta.

Barta noted that OCFA is “aware that an OCFA employee has been charged in connection with an off-duty incident that occurred in October of 2022, and we cannot comment further due to the ongoing investigation.”

Grasinger is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 17 at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.