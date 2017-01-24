Vehicle Crashes into Dana Point Harbor, Police Say

Photo Gallery of image2 A vehicle was seen in the Dana Point Harbor on Monday, Jan. 23. Photo: Courtesy of Ira Biolos image3 A vehicle was seen in the Dana Point Harbor on Monday, Jan. 23. Photo: Courtesy of Ira Biolos image1 A vehicle was seen in the Dana Point Harbor on Monday, Jan. 23. Photo: Courtesy of Ira Biolos Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

A vehicle with two adults and a dog went into the Dana Point Harbor Monday night, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Lt. Steve Gil said around 9:05 p.m. a vehicle went into the Harbor with two people still inside.

Gil said the two subjects were out swimming in the harbor and were able to get onto the Harbor Patrol boat. They were taken to shore and examined by paramedics.

The vehicle, seen in photos provided by Ira Biolos, a Dana Point boater, was completed submerged but was then towed out.

Gil said along with the two subjects was a dog, which was uninjured and returned to them. Gil could not confirm whether the passengers were male or female or their ages.

Gil said there would be an investigation, but could not provide any further information.

Additional information will be posted as made available.