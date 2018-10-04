Van Careens off Cove Road, 9 Children Injured

By Daniel Ritz

At approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 3, a van traveling at significant speed down Cove Rd. towards Dana Point Harbor, went off the road and crossed Harbor Drive before colliding with a eucalyptus tree.

Nine children were injured with four-of-the-nine being rushed to area trauma centers. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained at the scene to be questioned by Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) deputies.

It is the believed that the children, all under the age of 12, were affiliated with a yet-to-be-determined youth activities group. The investigation will be overseen by the OCSD Major Accident Reconstruction team.