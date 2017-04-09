Kingdom Builders Ministry and Labdoo Orange County are seeking laptop computers that are no longer wanted or needed for charity.

The donated computers will be brought to the Labdoo facility to have the hard drives wiped and a new operating system installed. School study programs in Spanish will also be installed.

Kingdom Builders Ministry and Labdoo Orange County are nonprofit organizations who work together to donate laptops for school children who don’t have access to study tools such as computers.

For more information, contact Don Glasglow at 949.481.0116 or email donglasgow45@aol.com.