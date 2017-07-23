EYE ON DP, News Headlines

UPDATE: Police: Man Taken into Custody after SWAT Makes Entry into Monarch Beach Home

By Kristina Pritchett

An update was made at 9:47 p.m.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said an incident involving a man barricaded inside a Dana Point condo is still ongoing.

On Sunday, July 23, officials said deputies responded to gunshots being heard on the 100 block on Centre Court in Dana Point.

Lane Lagaret, public information officer for OCSD, tweeted a woman exited the residence and stated it was accidental.

At 9:29 p.m. officials said SWAT made entry into the residence after deploying gas.

The man was taken into custody, according to OCSD on Twitter.

At 9:47 p.m., officials said the man was transported to the hospital. Lagaret said he will be checked out and cleared by the hospital before being booked into jail.

He could not confirm there were any injuries but said since gas was deployed it could just be precautionary.

At 8:15 p.m. officials tweeted SWAT had been activated and were on scene. A search warrant had been signed and evacuations were being made to adjoining units.

Officers are continuing to get the man to exit.

“OCSD’s concern is the weapon inside the house being a threat to the community and deputies on scene,” according to the OCSD’s PIO twitter.

At 5:50 p.m. OCSD officials said the man was still “held up” in his apartment and refused to leave. They also said a search warrant will be sought for the residence.

The incident is still ongoing, officials said.

Lt. Wayne Rehnelt with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the call came in around 11:24 a.m.

“We’re actively discussing what our options are,” Rehnelt said around 3 p.m.

Rehnelt said officers have been trying to communicate with the man but he will not come out of the condo. He added a woman did exit the condo and speak with police and she was being cooperative.

Rehnelt could not confirm if condos in the area have been evacuated.

Around 2:22 p.m.. Dana Point police tweeted an armed subject was barricaded in a condo at the Tennis Villas in Monarch Beach.

 

This is a developing story, updates will be posted as made available. 

