UPDATE: Police: Man Taken into Custody after SWAT Makes Entry into Monarch Beach Home

Photo Gallery of IMG_4799 Police received a call on Sunday, July 23 for a report of a gunshot. Since then, police have been outside a Monarch Beach condo for a man has barricaded himself inside. Photo: Eric Heinz

By Kristina Pritchett

An update was made at 9:47 p.m.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said an incident involving a man barricaded inside a Dana Point condo is still ongoing.

On Sunday, July 23, officials said deputies responded to gunshots being heard on the 100 block on Centre Court in Dana Point.

Lane Lagaret, public information officer for OCSD, tweeted a woman exited the residence and stated it was accidental.

At 9:29 p.m. officials said SWAT made entry into the residence after deploying gas.

The man was taken into custody, according to OCSD on Twitter.

At 9:47 p.m., officials said the man was transported to the hospital. Lagaret said he will be checked out and cleared by the hospital before being booked into jail.

He could not confirm there were any injuries but said since gas was deployed it could just be precautionary.

#OCSDPIO UPDATE: SWAT made entry after deploying gas. Subject taken into custody. Community is safe. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSD) July 24, 2017

At 8:15 p.m. officials tweeted SWAT had been activated and were on scene. A search warrant had been signed and evacuations were being made to adjoining units.

Officers are continuing to get the man to exit.

“OCSD’s concern is the weapon inside the house being a threat to the community and deputies on scene,” according to the OCSD’s PIO twitter.

At 5:50 p.m. OCSD officials said the man was still “held up” in his apartment and refused to leave. They also said a search warrant will be sought for the residence.

The incident is still ongoing, officials said.

1/2 Barricaded Subject: Deputies responded to gunshots heard on the 100 blk of Centre Ct in Dana Point. Upon arrival, a female exited and — Lt. Lane Lagaret (@Lane_Lagaret) July 23, 2017

2/2 stated it was accidental. Male subject refusing to come out after several attempts to have him do so failed. Incident is ongoing. — Lt. Lane Lagaret (@Lane_Lagaret) July 23, 2017

Lt. Wayne Rehnelt with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the call came in around 11:24 a.m.

“We’re actively discussing what our options are,” Rehnelt said around 3 p.m.

Rehnelt said officers have been trying to communicate with the man but he will not come out of the condo. He added a woman did exit the condo and speak with police and she was being cooperative.

Rehnelt could not confirm if condos in the area have been evacuated.

Around 2:22 p.m.. Dana Point police tweeted an armed subject was barricaded in a condo at the Tennis Villas in Monarch Beach.

Urgent: ARMED, BARRICADED SUSPECT IN A CONDO @ TENNIS VILLAS @ MONARCH BEACH. MORE TO FOLLOW. https://t.co/9ergydEKsd via @nextdoor — Dana Point OCSD (@ocsddanapoint) July 23, 2017

This is a developing story, updates will be posted as made available.