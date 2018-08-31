Update: Dana Point Residential Recovery Facility

By Daniel Ritz

The City of Dana Point and City Attorney Patrick Munoz recently offered an updated listing of the actions being taken towards identifying, licensing and therefore regulating and pursuing litigation against unlicensed residential recovery facilities in Dana Point. Commonly referred to as “sober living homes”, The City has identified five additional unlicensed facilities which doubles the number of unlicensed facilities the City is currently engaging in litigation against.

Dana Point Times will continue to provide updates throughout this licensing and regulation process when details become available. More information on legislation surrounding residential recovery facilities and sober living homes can be seen at www.danapoint.org.