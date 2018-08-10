By Eric Heinz

At about 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, Aug. 4, three members of the U.S. Marines were stabbed in an altercation in San Clemente. None of the Marines received life-threatening injuries, but all three were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of El Camino Real near a collection of late-night establishments. Lt. Mike Peters, the San Clemente Police Services chief, said there was an initial altercation that had been resolved, but a suspect and the Marines were in a second altercation when the stabbing occurred in a parking lot.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) public information officer Jaimee Blashaw said the altercation involved two men and a woman who were arguing with the three Marines. A 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed the three Marines, and all three of the alleged offenders were taken into custody and questioned by police.

Alexis Moreno Aguirre, 24, of Dana Point was arrested for the stabbing by OCSD under the suspicion of attempted murder. At his arraignment on Aug. 7, he pleaded “not guilty” to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with three sentence enhancements of causing “great bodily harm,” and he is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 15 in Orange County Superior Court. Additionally, no booking photo was provided because, Blashaw said, OCSD is still investigating the details of the incident.

Moreno Aguirre faces a maximum 14 years in state prison for the charges. His occupation was listed as “mercantile” and no bail amount was set, according to the OCSD “Who’s In Jail?” website.

The names of the Marines were not released, but the Marines were reported by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to be between 21 and 23 years old. One marine received injuries to his abdomen and another had injuries to his throat in the incident.

Moreno Aguirre is also accused of fleeing the scene, after which witnesses called 911. OCSD investigated and arrested Moreno Aguirre at a hospital in Laguna Beach where he was being treated for his own injuries that were not specified in the DA press release.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.