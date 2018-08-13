By Daniel Ritz

Preliminary reports in the August 10-16, 2018 edition of the Dana Point Times have been confirmed as eight candidates in three districts have pulled their papers and been confirmed as certified candidates for Dana Point City Council in the upcoming November elections.

In District 1, nominees are incumbent Mayor pro-tem Joe Muller, Amy Foell and former Finance Review Committee (FRC) committee member Joe Jaeger.

In District 2, nominees include incumbent Mayor Richard A. Viczorek, Mark L. McGinn and former Dana Point City Council member Scott Schoeffel.

District 3 is the only district where no incumbent City members resided, and therefore, is guaranteed a new representative on City Council. Nominees for District 3 include Jamey Federico and Charles Payne.

Stay tuned for ongoing coverage on www.danapointtimes.com.