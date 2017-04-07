The upcoming Dana Point Science Night will discuss saving entangled whales along the coast.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Stranding Coordinator, Justin Viezbicke will be leading the presentation. He will discuss how NOAA responds to entangled whales and what people can do to protect the marine mammals.

Science Night is scheduled for Thursday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dana Point Community Center.

The Community Center is located at 34052 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point.