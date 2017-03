Join the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center for the next science night on Thursday, March 9.

This month’s topic is “Restoring Green Abalone and Our Kelp Forests,” which will be presented by marine biologist Nancy Caruso.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Dana Point Community Center. The Center is located at 34052 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point.

For more information, contact the Natural Resources Department at dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3527.