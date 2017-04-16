A benefit dinner and show will help raise funds to support local military families on Saturday, April 22.

A pasta dinner and a show, presented by Tony Rogers, will benefit local families. The event will be at Palisades United Methodist Church at 6 p.m.

The event is $20 per person and $10 for military personnel. Children are free, and child care will be provided. If guests bring a pack of printer paper, they will be entered into a drawing.

RSVP to Palisades UMC at 949.496.5502. The Church is located at 27002 Camino de Estrella, Capistrano Beach.