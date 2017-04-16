A benefit dinner and show will help raise funds to support local military families on Saturday, April 22.

A pasta dinner and a show, presented by Tony Rogers, will benefit local families. The event will be at Palisades United Methodist Church at 6 p.m.

The event is $20 per person and $10 for military personnel. Children are free, and child care will be provided. If guests bring a pack of printer paper, they will be entered into a drawing.

RSVP to Palisades UMC at 949.496.5502. The Church is located at 27002 Camino de Estrella, Capistrano Beach.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>