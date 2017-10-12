EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Upcoming City Council Preview

By Daniel Ritz

City Council will discuss existing litigation concerning multiple sober living homes as well as a variety of code enforcement issues at its next meeting on Oct. 17.

In addition to the closed session, Council will also hold a public discussion to approve and authorize a joint exercise of powers agreement relating to the California municipal finance authority.

Other updates to be discussed include Doheny Village Development, the Sea Level Rise Study, a zoning code clean-up update, the historical inventory update and the FEMA mapping update.

The next regular City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7. at 5 p.m. at Council chambers, located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 210. To see a copy of the full meeting agenda for the upcoming Tuesday, Oct. 17 meeting, visit this story online at www.danapointtimes.com.

 

