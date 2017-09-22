Underwater Cleanup Collects 4,000 Pounds of Trash from Dana Point Harbor

Photo Gallery
IMG_7496
Volunteer divers collected debris from the Dana Point Harbor during the annual Underwater Cleanup on Sept. 16. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_7491
IMG_7476
IMG_7471
IMG_7466
Xaxier, a volunteer, carries debris to the cleanup pile during the annual Underwater Cleanup in the Dana Point Harbor on Sept. 16. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_7457
IMG_7452
IMG_7433
IMG_7429
IMG_7419
By Kristina Pritchett
More than 60 volunteers collected over 4,200 pounds of debris during the annual Dana Point Harbor Underwater Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 16.
This year, the divers focused on the guest docks and the OC Sailing Center docks and were able to find items like a TV, a wagon, bottles, a sausage grinder, one roller skate, marine batteries and more.
Every year, the most unusual find is awarded a prize, and this year the award went to a volunteer for finding a BMX bicycle that was found in the middle of the channel between the guests docks.
“A volunteer diver, along with a couple of topside volunteers, put a line on the bicycle and pulled it up over the walkway rail,” said Kelly Rinderknecht, general manager of Dana West Marina and head of the underwater cleanup. “It was quite an effort.”
Orange County Coastkeeper said the totals at the other sites included 47 volunteers and 90 pounds of trash at the Institute, 24 volunteers and 55 pounds of trash at Dana Point Yacht Club and 600 volunteers with 800 pounds of trash at Salt Creek Beach.—Kristina Pritchett
