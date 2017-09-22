Underwater Cleanup Collects 4,000 Pounds of Trash from Dana Point Harbor

Photo Gallery of IMG_7496 Volunteer divers collected debris from the Dana Point Harbor during the annual Underwater Cleanup on Sept. 16. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7491 Volunteer divers collected debris from the Dana Point Harbor during the annual Underwater Cleanup on Sept. 16. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7476 Volunteer divers collected debris from the Dana Point Harbor during the annual Underwater Cleanup on Sept. 16. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7471 Volunteer divers collected debris from the Dana Point Harbor during the annual Underwater Cleanup on Sept. 16. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7466 Xaxier, a volunteer, carries debris to the cleanup pile during the annual Underwater Cleanup in the Dana Point Harbor on Sept. 16. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7457 Volunteer divers collected debris from the Dana Point Harbor during the annual Underwater Cleanup on Sept. 16. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7452 Volunteer divers collected debris from the Dana Point Harbor during the annual Underwater Cleanup on Sept. 16. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7433 Volunteer divers collected debris from the Dana Point Harbor during the annual Underwater Cleanup on Sept. 16. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7429 Volunteer divers collected debris from the Dana Point Harbor during the annual Underwater Cleanup on Sept. 16. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7419 Volunteer divers collected debris from the Dana Point Harbor during the annual Underwater Cleanup on Sept. 16. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7415 Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

More than 60 volunteers collected over 4,200 pounds of debris during the annual Dana Point Harbor Underwater Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 16.

This year, the divers focused on the guest docks and the OC Sailing Center docks and were able to find items like a TV, a wagon, bottles, a sausage grinder, one roller skate, marine batteries and more.

Every year, the most unusual find is awarded a prize, and this year the award went to a volunteer for finding a BMX bicycle that was found in the middle of the channel between the guests docks.

“A volunteer diver, along with a couple of topside volunteers, put a line on the bicycle and pulled it up over the walkway rail,” said Kelly Rinderknecht, general manager of Dana West Marina and head of the underwater cleanup. “It was quite an effort.”

Orange County Coastkeeper said the totals at the other sites included 47 volunteers and 90 pounds of trash at the Institute, 24 volunteers and 55 pounds of trash at Dana Point Yacht Club and 600 volunteers with 800 pounds of trash at Salt Creek Beach.—Kristina Pritchett