TV Show ‘American Pickers’ Coming to Southern California

By Staff

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are planning to film episodes of the television series American Pickers throughout the Southern California region in the spring.

The show is a documentary series on The History Channel that explores antique “picking.” Wolfe and Fritz are acclaimed “pickers,” as they hunt for valuable antiques around the United States.

“They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” a press release from the show stated. “As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.”

American Pickers representatives are looking for people who would be willing to let them explore their treasures. For more information, call 1.855.OLD.RUST (653.7878) or visit www.antiquearchaeology.com.