Turkey Trot Early Bird Registration Ends Aug. 31

Early bird registration for the 40th annual Dana Point Turkey Trot ends Thursday, Aug. 31.

Early bird pricing for the 5K is $37, $42 for the 10K, $52 for both the 5K and the 10K and $17 for the kid’s gobble wobble.

On Friday, Sept. 1, pricing will increase to $42 for the 5K, $47 for the 10K, $57 for both races and $22 for the kids’ race.

This year, two 5K races will be available, one at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Both races are open to all age divisions.

The Dana Point Turkey Trot is held on Thursday, Nov. 23, in the Dana Point Harbor.

For more information, or to register, visit www.events.racepartner.com/DanaPointTurkey/.