By Jake Howard

Last weekend, San Clemente High School won its second consecutive Scholastic Surf Series title. Coming off a blistering performance at the NSSA National Scholastic Championships in March that saw the team win the national title, this most recent accolade cements the Tritons as the most dominant high school surf program in the land.

With 10 high schools from up and down the California coast participating, San Clemente came away with state titles in the Men’s Shortboarding and Bodyboarding divisions, while the Men’s Longboard squad finished runner-up. The women didn’t have quite the same luck with both the shortboard and longboard teams being eliminated in Round 1.

Held in Oceanside, thanks to a combination of west wind swell and lingering south swell, the waves were crossed up and peaky. For the most part, the wind cooperated and the conditions stayed clean and contestable all weekend.