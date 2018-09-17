Trip Advisor Names Dana Point One of 20 Best Fishing Cities in America

Compiled by Staff

In an article written to assist want-to-be fisherman figure out where to cast their line, internet travel advice and review powerhouse Trip Advisor recently named Dana Point one of the top-20 best places in America to go fish. Three California coastal cities were present in the list; Dana Point joined by San Diego and Catalina Island for California. The article specifically sources AllWater Charters & Boat Rentals services, but also shows reviews and recommendations for Dana Wharf Whale Watching and Sport Fishing, Dana Point Sport Fishing and Harbor Boat Rentals.

“Famous for its popular dolphin and whale watching tours, Dana Point is also a fabulous destination for your fishing vacation. Fishing in Dana Point is fun for all ages and skill levels. On a Half-Day Private Fishing Charter, a seasoned captain and crew will show you and your small group great fishing techniques while providing exceptional service and doing their best to make your excursion a memorable experience. On this charter, along with several others fishing charters available in Dana Point, you may catch halibut, barracuda, yellowtail, sea bass, bonito or tuna. The city also has a great pier and several jetties you can fish off of from land,” the article states.