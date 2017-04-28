Traffic Improvement Subcommittee Approves Traffic Calming Solutions for Santa Clara

By Kristina Pritchett

Residents near Santa Clara Ave. could see some changes in traffic patterns in the future.

Recently, the Traffic Improvement Subcommittee approved recommendations made by staff to calm traffic along Santa Clara, which includes implementing a striping plan for Santa Clara and installing a dead end sign.

In January, residents shared concerns regarding the speed of traffic and volume on Santa Clara. The city received recommendations to install all-way stops at all of the intersections on Santa Clara from Old Golden Lantern to Ruby Lantern. City staff, along with the city’s traffic engineering consultants, said requirements to install stop signs were not met after completed studies.

City staff will attempt to implement those changes within 90 days, city staff said. In the interim, city staff will work with police services to provide enforcement as well as deploy an electronic radar speed trailer.