In honor of the late Dana Point surfer, Tim O’Connor, there will be a paddle-out from 10-11 a.m. out at Strands (Ramps) immediately followed by a memorial service in which all may share love, hugs, tears, smiles, and memories that they have shared with Tim. The memorial service will be hosted on the bluff of Niguel Shores. There will be snacks, refreshments, and story time.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr