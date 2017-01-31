By Kristina Pritchett

On Sunday afternoon, three people were rescued from a sinking boat in the Dana Point Harbor near the tide pools, police said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the tide pools around 3:15 p.m. for a sinking vessel with three subjects in the water.

Police said the deputies located the vessel’s owner and one of the passengers was holding onto the hull. They were also informed by three free divers a third subject had already been assisted to shore.

Police said Harbor Patrol pulled the subjects onto the fireboat and transported them back to the Harbor for early signs of hypothermia.

All of the occupants were treated by Orange County Fire Authority and released at the scene.

Capt. Larry Kurtz with the Orange County Fire Authority said one subject was a 67-year-old man with an ankle injury but could not confirm the other subjects.

Police said the vessel was a total loss and removed from the harbor.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.