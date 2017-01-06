Tall Ships Visit Ocean Institute, Prepare for Mock Cannon Battles

By Kristina Pritchett

On Friday morning, a group of local students stared up at vessels just outside the Ocean Institute. For the next few days, a couple of different ships will be joining the usual

The Lady Washington and the Hawaiian Chieftain will be at the Ocean Institute until Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The two ships sailed into the Harbor on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from Washington and have been open to the public to tour.

“[Thursday] was the first day of the tours and it was great to see people lining up to check them out,” said Dan Goldbacher, director of maritime programs.

Goldbacher said both of the ships were here a number of years ago for the Tall Ships Festival, so it was exciting to have them back in the Harbor.

The Lady Washington was built in Washington in 1989 and is owned by the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority, a not-for-profit public development authority.

First mate James McClurg said the ship is a full-scale replica of the original Lady Washington.

The Hawaiian Chieftain was built in Hawaii in 1988 and was originally designed for cargo trade among the Hawaiian islands, Captain Ryan Downs said. The ship is also owned by the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority, which both are used for educational programs for students.

To tour the ships, visit the Ocean Institute at www.ocean-institute.org, or call 949.496.2274.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, and Jan. 14 the two visiting vessels will join The Spirit of Dana Point in a mock cannon battle from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are included in the price of admission.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $50 for seniors, $50 for active duty military, $40 for children. Institute members receive a 10 percent discount on tickets. To purchase tickets, visit www.ocean-institute.org/event/cannon-battle-sailsor call 949.496.2274.