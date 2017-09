Surterre Properties will be hosting their semi-annual blood drive on Friday, Sept. 22.

The blood drive is sponsored by the American Red Cross and will be held at Surterre’s Monarch Beach location from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, contact Surterre’s Monarch Beach office at 949.545.2000 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/make-donation and enter Surterre Properties DP as the sponsor code to sign up.

The office is located 33522 Niguel Road, Dana Point.