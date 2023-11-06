A motorist in his 50s died following a traffic collision on Pacific Coast Highway, near the intersection of Coast Highway and Palisades Drive, on Sunday night, Nov. 5, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department press release.

Deputies responded to the collision at approximately 8:20 p.m. when they found the adult male victim suffering from significant injuries lying in the roadway, according to OCSD. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim’s vehicle, a 1999 Plymouth, was struck from behind by a 2019 BMW. Both vehicles appeared to be traveling southbound on PCH, south of Palisades Drive, when the crash occurred, according to OCSD.

OCSD said the driver of the BMW, 43-year-old Evan Madison Owen, was initially arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Authorities later charged Owen with second-degree murder because of Owen’s knowledge of the dangers of impaired driving as a trained volunteer firefighter in Los Angeles County, according to OCSD.

OCSD’s Major Accident Investigation Team is examining the collision. The identity of the victim has not yet been released as OCSD’s Coroner Division works to notify his next of kin.

OCSD requested that anyone who witnessed the accident or has details that may assist investigators contact the Traffic Bureau at 714.425.1860. Those wishing to provide information anonymously may do so through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1.855.847.6227

This is a developing story.