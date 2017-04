Surterre Properties will host an e-waste collection and paper drive on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The service is free, and agents from Surterre Properties, along with volunteers, will collect the items and deliver it to a recycling center. ProShred will be on site to handle any paper needs.

Surterre Properties is located at 33522 Niguel Road, Monarch Beach.