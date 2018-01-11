Surfrider Foundation Lantern District Beach Clean-Up on Jan. 13

Surfrider Foundation South Orange County chapter is holding a Lantern District beach clean-up on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m.-noon. “We will be cleaning up throughout Dana Point’s Lantern District, specifically targeting cigarette butts in support of the Dana Point city-wide smoking ban. We will be collecting and counting the cigarette butts to show the Dana Point City Council how pervasive (cigarette) butts are through the urban landscape,” Surfrider Foundation’s South Orange County chapter stated in a press release. The event is free to the public. The clean-up will begin with a meet-up at Girl in the Curl Surf Shop. 34116 Pacific Coast Hwy, Dana Point. www.southoc.surfrider.org/

