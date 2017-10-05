Surfrider Foundation Aligns with South Coast Water District in Ocean Friendly Gardens Program

Photo: Kia/Surfrider Foundation South Orange County

By Daniel Ritz

Surfrider Foundation of South Orange County announced a partnership with South Coast Water District in support of its Ocean Friendly Gardens campaign.

According to Surfrider, “The Ocean Friendly Gardens program sees landscapes and streets as solutions to water pollution. Ocean Friendly Gardens program standards use this simple approach everywhere when possible: contouring landscapes for rainwater retention; creating living soil to sponge up water, filter pollution and sequester carbon; and installing climate-appropriate plants to create wildlife habitat and a sense of place.”

Denise Erkeneff, special events and youth program chair for Surfrider Foundation of South Orange County, said that Surfrider and South Coast Water District will be working together in approaching communities and homeowners’ associations across South Orange County in an effort to expand the Ocean Friendly Gardens program.

Erkeneff stated that no specific locations have been pursued at this time. More information concerning the Ocean Friendly Garden Program can be found at www.surfrider.org/programs/ocean-friendly-gardens