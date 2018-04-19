Summer Concerts Return with a New Sponsor

By Daniel Ritz

As of April 17, Dana Point’s 2018 Summer Concert Series will be sponsored by Omega Events Inc. to the tune of $50,000.

Omega Events is an event management agency that produces the Doheny Blues Festival, Newport Beach Jazz Festival and the Russian River Blues and Jazz Festival.

The agenda item from the City Council meeting on April 17 approving the agreement also notes that as a part of the sponsorship agreement, Omega Events would make the Doheny Blues Festival a presenting sponsor of Dana Point’s 2018 Summer Concert Series.

The first of five planned Dana Point Summer Concert Series is on July 15. A full listing of the Summer Concert Series can be seen HERE