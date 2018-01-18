New Business

Studio A: Pilates-Yoga-Fitness

24849 Del Prado Ave, Dana Point

949.218.0233

www.studioapilates.yoga

With yoga and mindfulness meditation rapidly becoming more popular in the Western world, it is easy to lose sight of the original meanings of these practices through all of the #mindful and #blessed social media commentary. Less about showing off, these practices often aim to equally strengthen one’s interior, as well as exterior through humble discipline.

Andrea Jasper, of Dana Point, opened Studio A: Pilates-Yoga-Fitness in April of 2017, in an attempt to offer a true community oriented self-awareness center reflective of her own passions for physical health and mental wellness. A multiple-time grandmother, Jasper is excited to finally have her own studio for clients of all ages to pursue a healthy relationship between mind, body and spirit.

Studio A offers a full, and evolving, range of classes from a fully certified staff. Jasper explained that she will regularly subsidize her staff’s training in an effort to stimulate their growth, firmly believing this will organically transfer to her clients for a superior experience.

Pilates, Jasper’s first passion, is designed to restore the natural curves of the spine and is practiced by a wide variety of body types and abilities. A passionate practitioner, Jasper added yoga to Studio A’s experience as she felt it was a natural extension, literally, and complimented the more tense and compressed nature of other muscle-building practices.

“At Studio A, clients will feel challenged but not overwhelmed,” Jasper said of her yoga instruction.

Studio A is also heavily concentrated on what is known as the MELT method, a revolutionary approach to pain-free longevity that can assist in staying healthy, youthful and active. The MELT method concentrates on what it regards as the two key ingredients to pain-free living: a balanced nervous system and healthy connective tissue.

In lieu of the rise in popularity of eastern practices, Studio A aims to take a well-rounded approach to progress, not perfection, in assisting the Dana Point community be comfortable in their own skin.

