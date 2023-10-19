Middle school and high school students passionate about marine life will get hands-on opportunities to explore careers in ocean science at the Ocean Institute in early November at the “Stoked on Science” Student Conference.

On Nov. 4-5, students will have the chance to work side-by-side with leading scientists who will share their expertise, use the Ocean Institute’s labs and research vessel, Sea Explorer, for an immersive learning experience.

The Stoked on Science conference looks to connect students with scientists from an array of fields, with past events featuring marine veterinary medicine, oceanography, marine biology, education, conservation, engineering, ecology, microbiology, physiology, and climatology.

This year, the conference will highlight non-traditional career paths within ocean-based industries, featuring speakers who will showcase the breadth of opportunities within the field, with the aim to show students that they can take any passion and make it a career pathway.

The event is driven by a volunteer committee of students who previously attended the conference. Capistrano Valley High School senior Valerie Kwa is among this year’s committee members.

In a press release, Kwa, who is interested in pursuing a career in animal behavior or ecology research, noted that she was excited to share the opportunities the Ocean Institute has to offer at this year’s conference.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Stoked on Science conference, visit oceaninstitute.org. The middle school conference will be held on Nov. 4, with the high school conference scheduled on Nov. 5.