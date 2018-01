A new partnership between California State Parks and Google Maps will allow anyone with internet access to visit a State Park from the comfort of their computer, tablet or smart phone. A total of 110 destinations, including Doheny State Park, have been filmed using Google Trekker, a backpack-mounted camera that provides 360-degree footage. Visit www.parks.ca.gov/GoogleTrekker to see any of the South Orange County State Parks.

