Three years after Dana Point resident Vicki Patterson launched Stand Up to Trash, the environmental nonprofit is set to host its first fundraising event, “Trash Bash.”

The fundraiser will feature live music, a silent auction and food and drink specials, as well as a specialty craft brew at Station Craft on Nov. 16.

“This is our first fundraiser and we’re really excited about it,” Patterson said. “We have grown in the community, which is amazing. We’re getting more programs and we just need more funding to be able to provide these programs to the community.”

T-Street Zoo, which Patterson described as “a blend of funk, groove and bold improv,” will be performing during the event.

Station Craft Brewers made a special craft brew, Sirens Sustain’Ale with hops donated by brewer supplier Indie Hops. Proceeds from the ale sales will benefit the nonprofit, which hosts monthly beach cleanups at Baby Beach and the Ocean Institute.

Proceeds will help the nonprofit to buy iPads that will help streamline the check-in process at beach cleanups, Patterson said. Additionally, the nonprofit is interested in hiring a videographer to record the lectures, or Lunch and Learns, that take place after each beach cleanup.

“Being able to hire a videographer so it’s more professional than me on my iPhone, things like that so we can provide a better service to the community,” Patterson said.

Though the event is hosted by Station Craft Brewing, it is free to attend and open to all ages.

“It’s a restaurant so all ages can go because a lot of our participants at our cleanups are families,” Patterson said. “We focus a lot on the kids. The ocean starts at your front door and the beach cleanup has a lot of kids, so we wanted to make sure that it was inclusive to all ages.”

“I think they’ll enjoy the band. They’re real fun,” Patterson continued. “There’s a lot of fun prizes. We’ll have cornhole that they can play while they’re there too. It’s just a nice family time to hang out and get to know everybody else in the community that supports us and have a good time outside of the beach when we’re just cleaning up.”

In addition to enjoying craft brews and a performance by T-Street Zoo, the event offers a fun way to help support a local nonprofit, Patterson added.

“We feel that what we do gives value to the community and if you feel inclined that it’s giving value, if you’re able to, if you can make a donation then we’re appreciative of it,” Patterson said.

Station Craft Brewery + Kitchen is located at 34150 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point.