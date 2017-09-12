By Allison Jarrell

Many recording artists have created their own rendition of “When the Swallows Come Back to Capistrano,” but how often do you get to hear the legendary Pat Boone sing his 1957 hit?

As it turns out, Boone’s show at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano on Saturday, Sept. 23, may be fans’ last chance to hear him sing the iconic tune in the song’s namesake town.

“This is my last go around,” Boone said. “I’m not saying goodbye, but I won’t be here to do this show again. It’s been such an incredible, unbelievable career, and I get to live it over again at The Coach House.”

It’s true that Boone isn’t necessarily saying goodbye to San Juan Capistrano—he and his wife, Shirley, drive over from Beverly Hills every Sunday to go to church at The Effect in San Juan.

Boone, now 83, was barely 22 years old when his career took off in the 1950s. Throughout the years, he became known as a singer, songwriter, actor, TV host, producer, author, motivational speaker, radio personality, record company head, TV station owner, sports team owner, family man, humanitarian, and as a man unafraid to air his views.

Over the course of his storied career, Boone sold more than 45 million records. He recorded 38 Top-40 hits and holds the record for having a single on the Billboard charts for 220 consecutive weeks. Boone is ranked No. 9 on Billboard’s list of the Top 100 Top-40 artists from 1955-1995.

With five decades of recording history behind him, Boone said he’s looking forward to sharing a slice of his life at his upcoming Coach House show. The evening will include video clips of past performances in addition to Boone singing some of his biggest hits, ranging from patriotic tunes to spiritual songs.

And of course, there’ll be one about the swallows of San Juan Capistrano.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49.50. Boone said he’ll be out front after the show to talk with attendees and sign records or books.

The Coach House is located at 33157 Camino Capistrano. For tickets or more information, call 949.496.8930 or visit www.thecoachhouse.com.