On Stage at The Coach House: Funniest Housewives of OC

By Emily Rasmussen

Funniest Housewives of OC, a female comedy group that plays on stereotypes with a variety of hilarious housewives, is coming back to The Coach House at 7 p.m. on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13.

With a handful of characters ranging from ‘Dysfunctional Housewife’ to ‘Hippie Housewife,’ the show is relatable to all families, particularly mothers. Nearing the group’s 10-year anniversary, the performance of Funniest Housewives on Mother’s Day will be a perfect “girls night out,” said Julie Kidd, CEO of Funny Mom Productions and producer of Funniest Housewives.

“Women are funny,” Kidd said. “It’s just one laugh after the other.”

Kidd, who plays the Dysfunctional Housewife, said that every show by the Funniest Housewives is unique in that the group of comedians rotates for nearly every show. At the Mother’s Day show, the featured guest housewife is Rita Rudner, who performs comedy regularly in Las Vegas.

In addition to Kidd and Rudner, there are three other housewives: Frances Dilorinzo as ‘Hyperactive Housewife,’ Amber Rose as ‘Curvy Housewife’ and Karen Rontowski as Hippie Housewife.

“It’s hard to pinpoint what the magic is about the housewives, but it’s such a popular show here in Orange County,” Kidd said. “I think it’s the chemistry of the housewives, or the female comedians (in general), is something spectacular. It’s a great girls night out.”

Also at this show, half of the proceeds from all ticket sales ($25) will go toward Cheyne’s Brain, a foundation that advocates for support and education in the field traumatic brain injury.

Doors open at 5 p.m. on May 13 for the show, which begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. People can get $10 off their tickets at www.FunnyMomProductions.com, Kidd said, with promo code FunnyMom.

The Coach House is located at 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. For tickets or more information, call 949.496.8930 or visit www.thecoachhouse.com.