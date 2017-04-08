St. Edward Students Score High Marks in Recent Competitions

Photo Gallery of StEdward2 St. Edward the Confessor Parish School’s academic decathlon team placed second during the 2017 State Academic Decathlon Championships. Photo: Courtesy of Doug Ekizian Battle of the Books Team Photo: Courtesy of St. Edward the Confessor Parish School StEdward St. Edward the Confessor Parish School’s academic decathlon team placed second during the 2017 State Academic Decathlon Championships. Photo: Courtesy of Doug Ekizian Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

St. Edward the Confessor Parish School’s academic decathlon team placed second during the 2017 State Academic Decathlon Championships in Sacramento recently.

The seventh- and eighth-grade students represented the Diocese of Orange in the annual competition after being named the county champions for the third year in a row.

St. Edward competed against nine Roman Catholic Diocese schools from California and Colorado.

They placed first in super quiz, English and current events; second in social studies, religion and literature; third place in science; and fourth place in logic quiz, fine arts and math.

The students study content, test-taking strategies and team collaboration to prepare for competitions. The event includes eight individual subject tests, two all-team tests, the logic test and the five-subject super quiz.

The championship came just a few days after the school took first place at a regional Battle of the Books competition. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for fourth and fifth graders. The students read 20 books this year, meeting regularly with parent volunteers to discuss the plot, characters and themes.

The students demonstrated their abilities to test their knowledge of the books and defeated five South Orange County schools.